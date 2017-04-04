Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after ‘significantly injuring’ a man during an assault.

Wesley Iain Dixon, 28, breached a court order banning him from Peel Street in Macclesfield by attending an address on March 9.

While inside the property he assaulted a man before damaging a grandfather clock causing £200 worth of damage to it.

Dixon, of no fixed abode, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage and assault at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He also admitted breaching the supervision requirements after being released from prison.

He was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

In court documents magistrates said the reason for their sentence was because the defendant’s record of similar offences and breaching previous orders, and the ‘significant injury’ to the complainant in the assault.

After the hearing, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Police were called shortly after 4.30pm to reports of a man committing criminal damage.”