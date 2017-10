Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who distributed indecent images of children has been jailed.

Kieren David Zealand, 37, of Alton Drive, Macclesfield, admitted three charges of making an indecent photo/psuedo-photo of a child and two charges of distribution of a photo/psuedo-photo of a child.

At Chester Crown Court on Monday, October 16, Judge Simon Berkson jailed Zealand for 20 months.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.