Town leaders and union bosses have reacted to the shocking number of assaults against hospital staff.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said: “It is completely unacceptable for NHS staff members to be subjected to aggression or violence while simply trying to do their job.

“I am pleased to learn that East Cheshire NHS Trust has a strong and established culture of reporting any assaults on staff, and encourages everyone to report. While the Trust has assured me the incidents reported are mostly regarded as low-level, it is right to have a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to verbal and physical aggression and abuse.

“No one should face threats, intimidation or aggression at work, least of all hard working NHS staff.”

Coun Liz Durham, who represents Broken Cross and Upton Ward on Cheshire East Council, has witnessed abuse at first hand.

She said: “I am appalled by any form of violence, but on our hardworking hospital staff it is doubly abhorrent.

“I worked in the hospital for almost 30 years and have witnessed first hand, while working in A&E at night, many forms of abuse and indeed violence.

“Any action that can be taken to lesson the likelihood of these increasingly frequent attacks, which usually happen under the influence of drink or drugs but can be just from belligerent members of the public, would have my wholehearted support.”

Unison, the union for public sector workers, said NHS bosses need to protect staff.

Ralph Parkinson, North West regional organiser, said: “This very sad case demonstrates the dangers that NHS staff can face when helping the public.

“Generally, the public hold NHS staff in high esteem and instances of unacceptable behaviour remain unusual. Where they do occur, we should have zero tolerance and do all we can to prevent them from happening again.

“Our NHS is under strain due to inadequate funding and our hospitals can be very pressurised environments for staff and patients alike.

“It is incumbent on employers to do all they can to protect the safety of their staff.

“It is important that security and staffing levels are kept under constant review and that no cuts are made that reduce the safety of staff and members of the public.

“Hospitals are safer working environments when they are well-resourced and well-staffed.”