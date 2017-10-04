Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underwater police teams have been searching the Bridgewater Canal as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a young man from Sale.

Caspar Blackburn, 22, was last seen at the Slug and Lettuce Waterside in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was sitting on a bench outside the pub with friends, but did not go back inside with the group and has not been seen since.

Caspar has not turned up for his job as an assistant manager of Carpetright, in Macclesfield, and has not been to collect his Nissan 350Z left outside a friend’s home.

On Tuesday evening police were seen searching the canal, close to where Caspar was last seen, in Sale.

However, the officers did not find anything and ended the search when darkness fell.

Caspar has been described as a car enthusiast and friends have said it is out of character for him to leave his car for any length of time.

Yesterday, Caspar’s father Robert Blackburn, 52, from Sale, released an emotional appeal asking for his son to come home.

He told the M.E.N: “Everyone is distraught. It is the not knowing - nobody has heard anything at all from Facebook, Twitter or his phone.

“It is totally out of character. He is the assistant manager of Carpetright - he has never missed a day of work.

“He is a car enthusiast. He has modified his car and is always tinkering with it.

“According to his friends, it is totally out of character to leave his car behind.”

In a message to his son, Robert, who is unwell at the moment after undergoing a kidney transplant, continued: “Please come home as soon as possible. Everyone is really worried upset about you.”

He added: “Nobody is going to be angry with him at all, he will get a big hug when he comes home.”

Det Insp Carl Gibert said: “Casper has not been seen now since Sunday and this is completely out of character for him.

“His family are extremely worried about him and I would urge you to get in touch with police if you see Casper of know where he is.”

Caspar is 5ft 8in tall and has short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MP/17/ 0110152 , or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

