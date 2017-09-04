Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 300 people headed to South Park for the town’s inaugural Nerf Championships.

The event, organised by Macclesfield Town Council and the only one of its kind in the UK, saw kids big and little take on an assault course while shooting foam bullets at targets.

Hundreds of people turned out to support the final 20 competitors, with Stephen Singletary and Oliver Harding taking the adult and junior crowns respectively.

Helena Gowler, community engagement officer for Macclesfield Town Council, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone entering into the Nerf-nation spirit of the occasion.

“Everyone had a smile on their face and lots of people came to the park to cheer on the Nerfers and enjoy the free family fun.

“We also used the event as an opportunity to raise money for East Cheshire Hospice.

“The official Nerf championships will be back again next year – even bigger and better.

“I must say a huge thank you to Hasbro for providing all of the Nerf blasters and darts for the championships.”

The event also included a range of activities, including face painting, craft activities, bad making, target practice and bouncy castles, with everyone having a go on the giant inflatable course at the end of the day.

The targets for the course were created by Macclesfield Community Artspace.

Craig Harding, who’s son Oliver won the junior nerf championship on the day, said: “It was a great occasion and great to see this event being held in Macclesfield.

“Oliver hasn’t stopped smiling all weekend. He is thrilled to be the Junior Nerf Champion’.

Hayley Vickers whose two children Harrison and Vivienne took part in the event, added: “The children absolutely loved it!

They already can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

The event was the first of its kind to take place in Britain and was supported by Nerf manufacturers Hasbro.