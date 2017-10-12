Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walkers got out into the great outdoors for the Bollington Walking Festival.

About 800 people took part in the festival, which is a chance for walkers to enjoy the countryside of Bollington and learn more about its heritage and community.

The walks are organised along a number of themes, including an art walk, a photography walk and four heritage walks led by local historians.

The ‘Mayor’s Boundary Walk’ took place on the first day, there was a sensory walk led by the Macclesfield Eye Society, and two Nordic Walking events.

There was a walk to find lost pubs, and a popular ‘Milky Way Night Walk’, led by an astronomy enthusiast.

There were more walks this year than ever before, with 46 routes for people to take part in. It was the eighth annual festival.

It ran from September 23 to October 1 and was organised by members from Destination Bollington, Walkers are Welcome and Bollington Town Council.

There were walks for all ages and abilities, with routes from one to 20 miles.

The festival featured other events including quiz nights, folk music recitals and a comedy performance, helping to support local businesses and the visitor economy in Bollington.

The team behind the festival say it was a great success.

MP David Rutley, alongside members from the East Cheshire Ramblers, as well as residents and walkers from further afield, took part in a walk from Bollington via Pym Chair and Shining Tor – the highest point in Cheshire – and into Thursbitch Valley, also known as the ‘Valley of the Demon’.

There, the group heard a talk on the history of the area, including its place in local folklore as the site of the unsolved death of a local salt jagger, John Turner, in 1733.

Mr Rutley said: “It was great to see so many people participating in this year’s Walking Festival and enjoying the sights and beautiful countryside around Bollington.

“It has become a staple fixture in the Bollington events calendar, and a real boost to local tourism.

“My thanks go to all those local organisations that help to organise the festival, and I will continue to actively support it in the years ahead.”

The Bridgend Centre on Palmerstone Street acts as the main information point and place to pick up refreshments ahead of or at the end of a walk.