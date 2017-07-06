Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Hospital is to get almost £900k in funding to help its A&E department cope with demand.

The Government cash will be used by East Cheshire NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, to create a new service where healthcare professionals ‘stream’ patients to either primary care or the emergency department.

The £879,000 from the Accident & Emergency fund aims to enable the trust to meet the Government’s 95 per cent standard of admitting, transferring, or discharging patients within four hours by ensuring they are treated in the most appropriate setting.

In recent years Macclesfield, like most hospitals in the country, has struggled to handle the sheer volume of patients, particularly during winter. Hospital bosses have been forced to open more beds to cope with demand and issues calls for people to stay away from A&E unless necessary.

In a letter to MP David Rutley, Philip Dunne, Minister of State at the Department of Health, said: “The funding will enable your local hospital to put in place the physical infrastructure to allow patients who walk into A&E to be streamed to a co-located GP service, when this is clinically appropriate.

“This model of service is a key way for A&E departments to build resilience at busy times, especially during winter, by ensuring the patients are seen in the most appropriate way and freeing up emergency capacity in A&E.

“Last winter primary care streaming was an integral part of the A&E model used in the most consistently high performing A&E in England against the standard that patients must be seen, treated and admitted or discharged in under four hours.”

Mr Rutley welcomed the new funding, adding: “It is a positive investment in the A&E services provided at Macclesfield Hospital and will help support the doctors and nurses who work so hard in that department.”

“I will continue to work closely with ministers and East Cheshire NHS Trust to help ensure that local residents receive the Accident & Emergency services they need in the months and years ahead.”

John Wilbraham, chief executive of the trust, said the cash will pay for additional clinical accommodation, a system to avoid the duplication of assessment, and improved patient experience.

He said: “The receipt of this additional money will allow us to make

improvements to the department which would otherwise have not been possible.

“The flow of patients through the department has been a challenge for some time and these changes will improve the service for our patients and also the environment for the staff to work in.

“The work will be completed before winter and we will do all we can to minimise disruption during that time.”