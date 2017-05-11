Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse rider had to be taken to hospital after she and her horse were involved in an accident with a tractor on Buxton Road.

It is believed the horse and rider fell after the tractor passed them.

The 49-year-old woman was travelling with another rider when the accident happened at around 2pm on Sunday, May 7.

The police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Two horse riders were travelling along Buxton Road at around 2pm when a tractor passed them.

“At some point, one of the horses is believed to have fallen to the ground causing injuries to one of the riders.

“A woman, aged 49, went to Macclesfield Hospital and the incident was reported to officers the following day.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 358 of 8 May.