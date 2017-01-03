Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeless charities are asking for any unwanted Christmas presents or food to give to those in need.

Voluntary organisations have been working hard to provide for people sleeping rough and others in need over Christmas. This included a Christmas dinner for more than 60 people at the Macclesfield United Reformed Church on Christmas Day.

Now volunteers are looking for donations of unwanted Christmas gifts and other items to hand out to homeless people.

Maggie Falconer, from charity Cheshire Streetwise, said: “We are asking if anyone has any unwanted gifts of chocolates, biscuits, clothing, toiletries etc. We would love to pass them on to those in need. They can be dropped at our shop on Gilchrist Avenue or people can call me.

“We’ve had a busy Christmas helping homeless people in Macclesfield. We worked with Reach Out and Recover to organise a Christmas dinner at United Reformed Church and fed more than 60 people. Everyone who was homeless or in need received a present and a shoe box packed with practical items like hats, gloves and small non- perishable food items.”

Sam Swithenbank who runs new homelessness charity Project Hotdog is also collecting unwanted Christmas items. She launched the Macclesfield branch of the project a few months ago and is planning to set up a soup kitchen.

She joins another project ‘Treehouse’ which also provides meals to homeless people.

The volunteers say the problem of homelessness in Macclesfield is the worst it’s been.

Maggie said: “People may not think we have a problem with homelessness in Macclesfield but it’s the worst I’ve seen it. We are working with people all the time.”

Contact Maggie on 07719 509061 to donate. Drop off items for Project Hotdog at 18 Earlsway or Macclesfield Town Football Club from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm or contact Sam Swithenbank on 07858 138282.