Hollywood movie star and theatre stalwart Sir Kenneth Branagh has given the town’s amateur dramatics group his seal of approval.

Sir Kenneth, who is world renowned for his passion for theatre and patron of the Little Theatre Guild of Great Britain, contacted Macclesfield Amateur Dramatics Society (MADS) to congratulate members on their 70th anniversary.

He also hailed ‘the good people of Macclesfield’ who have shown their loyalty to the theatre company over the years.

In an email to Cameron Chandler, chairman of MADS, he said: “To everyone involved with MADS theatre, I send a huge congratulations on your 70th birthday. What an amazing achievement to have been providing theatre in this way for a whole lifetime. I salute all members of the company and I salute the good people of Macclesfield. Great theatre survives and thrives with great audiences. Thanks to all for their loyalty, support, and (no doubt), passionate opinions.

“Here’s to the continued success of your magnificent anniversary seasons, on behalf of all of us who have found magical memories in the Great Little Theatres of the UK. We’re proud and it’s still a MADS world!”

Cameron, 33, who is also directing the group’s next production, The End of the Affair, said: “We’re very happy and shocked that he had taken the time to write something for us.”

Cameron, of Sunderland Street and who has a been a member of MADS for almost 20 years, said: “It’s a great theatre company.

“In the current climate of austerity local theatre groups are providing good quality entertainment at a low cost, our most expensive ticket is £10.

“A lot of people don’t realise how high quality our productions are. They have an image of all ‘am-dram’ being in a church hall. But we’re very lucky because we have our own theatre, and we have been doing it a long time, so we have a lot of experience.”

The award winning theatre group, which performs around five shows a season, was set up in 1947 on Park Lane, and opened its Little Theatre, on Lord Street, in 1954.

The End of the Affair, which was chosen because it is set around the same time the theatre was first opened, will run until September 16.

The End of the Affair is a well-known novel by Graham Greene.

It tells the story of Maurice Bendrix and his passionate affair with Sarah Miles, who refuses to leave her husband Henry.

Bendrix is played by Peter Munro, with his eldest son, Duncan, stepping on to the stage for the first time as Lance, the son of detective Parkis – played by newcomer Greg Rowe.

Gemma Wilson plays Sarah Miles with Logan Westbrook as husband Henry Miles.

Matthew Coath plays Richard Smythe and David Wilkinson has a selection of minor roles.

Cameron , who is assisted by Suzanne Copeland, said: “This is an utterly fabulous play, full of love, hatred, bitterness, jealousy and revenge.”

If you are interested in joining the team, or for tickets and upcoming productions, go to madstheatre.org .