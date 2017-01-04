Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas card sent by a Macclesfield soldier during the First World War gives an insight into what life was like at this time of the year on the front line.

Harold Whalley fought in France and later Italy, where he was awarded the Military Medal for bravery on the battlefield.

On his return to France Harold was wounded and later died at a hospital in London.

During his first spell in France in 1916, Harold sent a card to his mother Helena and the family at Christmas.

It depicted a serviceman during downtime in the trenches and featured a touching message more concerned with putting his family’s worries at ease rather than his own situation.

The card has been revealed by Macclesfield Reflects, a website created by researchers sharing the stories of local people during the Great War.

In his letter, Harold said: “Dear Mother and all, Just a few lines hoping to find you all in the best of health, as it leaves me at present. Well mother, I should like you to look after this card as it has been given to us by our Colonel. It has got all the names of the engagements what the Regt has been in. We are now in the trenches and shall not be able to write again for a while.

“All cheer up and hope for the best. So I must now close, wishing you all a Merry and Happy Xmas. I remain your loving son, Harold xxxxxx”

Harold grew up on Eastgate with his mum Helena, dad Harry, a bootmaker, and siblings Tom, Harry, Nellie, Ethel and Lily. He went to St Paul’s School and Macclesfield Technical School before working as a silk piecer and twister.

Harold enlisted with the 7th Cheshire regiment and was transferred to the 21st Manchester Regiment which served in France from August 1916 until December 1917.

The private then moved to Italy and in June 1918 was awarded the Military Medal for carrying messages under heavy fire and gas shells.

In September 1918, Harold’s regiment returned to France where he was injured during the attack on Ponchaux Geneve and Beaurevoir.

He was transported to hospital in London and died on October 9, 1918. He was 23.

He was buried in Macclesfield Cemetery with military honours.

After Harold’s death, a photograph was taken of his 10-year-old sister Ethel, wearing a black armband and Harold’s watch on her left wrist.