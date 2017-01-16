Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only days remain for you to have your say in plans to axe a raft of health services.

NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG bosses are planning to slash funding a raft of treatments as they battle a £10m budget black hole.

The list is includes In vitro fertilisation (IVF), breast surgery for women and men, and prescription Viagra.

Other treatments that could be axed include hair removal treatment and all procedures that are “primarily for cosmetic purposes” such as removing skin lesions or skin tags.

Also facing the axe is certain orthopaedic surgery including shoulder arthroscopy and Dupuytren’s Contracture.

Bosses also want to reduce funding for knee replacements and hip injections to reduce pain and swelling.

The CCGs say the NHS faces a big challenge in dealing with an increasing demand on its services while ensuring that it continues to provide high quality care and treatment.

Health chiefs have launched a consultation asking for your views until Tuesday, January 17.

The CCG will make its final decision on the services in February.

To have your say visit easterncheshireccg.nhs.uk .