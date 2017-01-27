Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic who went ‘cold turkey’ suffered ‘terrifying’ hallucinations, a court heard.

Mark Longshaw, 52, became so convinced ‘men with guns and petrol bombs’ were threatening him that he began carrying a knife for his protection.

He was found ‘cowering’ in the centre of Poynton before members of the public helped him.

Eventually he was taken into custody by police and given medical help.

Longshaw, of Bonar Road, Edgeley, admitted possession of a bladed article at Stockport magistrates’ court.

Clare Smith, prosecuting, said Longshaw was seen behaving strangely near the Boar’s Head pub on Shrigley Road North on December 19.

She said: “Donna Hitchen saw a man stepping in and out of the shadows near some bushes. She could hear him saying “Shoo! Go away!’

“She became scared by his behaviour and called her boyfriend, Darren Atwood.

“Fifteen minutes later the same male was seen shouting from the back of a nearby coffee shop. Mr Atwood called for help. He found him cowering near the patio. The male then move to front of the coffee shop. Mr Atwood approached the male and asked him if he was okay. The male said ‘There are people after me. Look over there”. But Mr Atwood couldn’t see anyone.

“He described the male as looking genuinely in fear and distress. He also had blood on his hands and was holding a knife with a black handle.

“Mr Atwood asked him why he had a knife. The man said ‘There are men from Salford after me, they have gun and bombs’. He appeared to be hallucinating.”

Oliver Gardener, defending, said Mr Longshaw was ‘clearly unwell’ at the time.

He said: “He has been an alcoholic for many years. He was told that his life was hanging in the balance so he stopped drinking cold turkey. He was terrified.”

Magistrates fined Longshaw £50 with £170 costs.