An eight-year-old from Eaton has helped raise almost £5,500 for good causes in just 12 months.

Stan Taylor-Lankester began his impressive fundraising drive after being named Eaton-with-Hulme-Walfield’s Rose King in July 2016.

It was the first time the village had ever crowned a king in addition to a Rose Queen.

Following his coronation, the generous Marton and District Primary schoolboy nominated East Cheshire Hospice as one of his chosen charities and raised more than £4,000.

He organised events ranging from a bag pack at Sainsbury’s in Macclesfield, raising almost £900; a Christmas Carol evening at Eaton Parish Hall; several raffles and a swimathon.

One of his biggest fundraising efforts was to take on the Cheshire Three-Peaks Challenge.

Joined by family and his Rottweiler Kubrick, Stan completed the climbs of Tegg’s Nose, Shining Tor and Shutlingsloe in just under eight hours, adding almost £2,500 to his overall fundraising total.

In addition to raising £4,134.37 for East Cheshire Hospice, Stan raised an additional £1,334.66 towards the refurbishment of Eaton Parish Hall, which is almost complete.

After a very busy year, he handed over his Rose King crown to his school friend, Lennox Dean at the Eaton Garden Party in July.

Stan has now presented his cheque to Karyn Johnston, income generation manager at East Cheshire Hospice and East Cheshire community fundraising lead, Lisa Ball at the Hospice.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley, vice president and strong supporter of the hospice was also there to congratulate Stan on his impressive achievement.

Mr Rutley said: “I was very impressed with Stan’s generosity and hard work in raising funds for the patients and their families.

“It was an honour to attend the event, which recognised his huge achievement. It is clear that Stan has taken his responsibilities as Rose King very seriously and he should be very proud of what he has achieved.”

Mr Rutley first met Stan at the opening of the Eaton Village Garden Party last summer. Stan was invited for a tour of the Houses of Parliament.

Karyn and Lisa hailed Stan as a ‘hospice hero’ and said they were ‘overwhelmed’.