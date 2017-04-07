Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A determined granddad has won a 15 month legal battle with the controversial private parking firm at Macclesfield Hospital.

Colin Pickford, from Rainow, claims he accidentally left his car in a staff zone in December 2015 and bought a ticket.

The farmer had raced to the hospital during a medical emergency involving his granddaughter.

Then two weeks later he received a fine from Parking Eye for £70.

Colin, 57, disputed the fine and was preparing to fight it at Stockport County Court next month when it was suddenly dropped.

But while relieved the fight is over, Colin, who lives and works at Thornsett Farm, has not been told why.

When approached by the Express Parking Eye would only confirm it had dismissed the fine.

Colin is upset and claims he has endured “15 months of needles stress and sleepless nights”.

Colin said: “I have spent a fair amount of money fighting against them and as far as I am concerned proving that they were wrong to give me a fine and pursue me the way they did.

“I had built up a significant amount of evidence proving my case and I was looking forward to my day in court, only for Parking Eye to back out at the last minute with no explanation.

“I am an honest man. I parked in a bit of a hurray because my son’s partner was facing an emergency c-section with our granddaughter Olivia. He was obviously in a state and I wanted to be there to support him. I didn’t see any

obvious signs that it was for staff only and bought a ticket in good faith. We later got the fines and appealed them.

“What came next caused us a lot of stress and sleepless nights. It was needless. ”

A ParkingEye spokesperson, said: “Upon review it was decided to discontinue the case.

The court was notified and a letter was sent to the motorist to confirm this.”