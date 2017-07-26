Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gran whose two cats died after drinking anti-freeze has shared a heartbreaking photo of the moment she cradled her dying pet.

Jacqueline Latham’s cats Billy and Hope died with 12 hours of each other.

Billy, six, was taken to Wright Morten Vets after he began fitting in the middle of the night, and Hope, who had unusually stayed out all night, was brought home by a neighbour who had found her in his garden unable to walk.

She was rushed to Bond Street vets but sadly had to be euthanased.

Jacqueline, 52, of Eaton Drive, on the Moss, said tests at the vets revealed they had antifreeze in their blood.

She said: “I’m heartbroken. It’s affected my children and my grandchildren, we have all lost something we love.

“I have no idea where they got it. I don’t know if it was deliberate, I don’t know why anyone would do it, but my neighbour pointed out that nobody uses antifreeze in the summer, so it’s concerning. The vet suggested they may have been drinking from a puddle with antifreeze in. It’s hard because I’ve got two more cats and I don’t dare let them out. And there are all the other cats on the estate. The important thing to remember is if your cat is sick or starts fitting, you need to get them to the vet as soon as possible.”

Jacqueline, who has four children and two grandchildren, is urging residents to ensure any antifreeze spillages are cleaned up.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “We are concerned to hear that cats have died from suspected antifreeze poisonings in the Eaton Road area of Macclesfield.

“We advise cat owners in the area to keep an eye on their pets’ wellbeing and if they are showing symptoms of poisoning, get them treatment immediately.

“Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after a cat has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

“The signs of poisoning can include vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk and uncoordinated, seizures, and difficulty breathing.

“If you suspect that your cat has been poisoned you should take it to a vet immediately. We’d also like to remind people to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals, including antifreeze, and make sure it is secure and out of the way of cats.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers are aware of reports being made around cats dying from antifreeze.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101.