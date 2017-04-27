Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a popular restaurant boss.

Giuseppi Roncari, also known as Giorgio Roncari, 61, was found dead at his home in Blackburn Street, Salford.

Vincenzo Tavano, 27, of Park Lane, Poynton , will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today charged with murder, theft of bank cards and cash and taking a vehicle, a black Jaguar, without consent.

Another 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder has also been released on bail.

Giuseppe Roncari, also known as Giorgio, was found dead at a house in the Trinity area of Salford earlier this month.

Police were called to a property on Blackburn Street, Trinity, at around 7.20pm on Monday, April 17.

The 61-year-old, who was the former boss of Avalanche restaurant in Manchester city centre , had suffered injuries and Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation.