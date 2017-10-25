Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garden waste collections will stop for two months over winter.

There will be no green bin collections between Sunday, December 3, and Sunday, February 11.

Residents are urged to check the council’s website for information about the ‘last’ and ‘next’ green waste collections in their area. The interruption applies to green waste only.

The council says it will cut unnecessary costs and rationalise resources during winter months when less garden waste is produced.

Collections of normal household waste, including recyclables, will continue.

Bin collections are organised by Cheshire East Council’s wholly-owned environmental services company Ansa.

Councillor Don Stockton, cabinet member for assets and regeneration, said: “This is for a short period only during the winter months and it does make sense to suspend the green waste collection when, traditionally, there is so little garden waste for our operatives to collect.

“Our household recycling centres are open every day except Christmas Day and we would urge residents to dispose of any garden waste at one of these centres during this period.”