Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Your pictures: Snow hits Macclesfield

  • Share
  1. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Sarah Smith1 of 73
  2. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Samantha Bramwell - sledging after school2 of 73
  3. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Samantha Bramwell3 of 73
  4. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Sheila Grant - Jess camouflaged in the snow4 of 73
  5. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Sheila Kirk5 of 73
  6. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Sheila Kirk6 of 73
  7. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Simone Boothby7 of 73
  8. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Sonia Andrade Defreitas8 of 73
  9. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Steve Murphy - Pott Shrigle9 of 73
  10. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Steve Murphy - Pott Shrigley10 of 73
  11. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Susanne Tidswell11 of 73
  12. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Tom Coleman - Moss Rose12 of 73
  13. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Will Bellerby13 of 73
  14. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Will Bellerby14 of 73
  15. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Will Bellerby15 of 73
  16. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by/Andrea Stanley16 of 73
  17. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Andrea Stanley - Macclesfield Canal17 of 73
  18. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Andrea Stanley18 of 73
  19. Macclesfield Snow pictures - Andy Heywood's nine week old puppy19 of 73
  20. Macclesfield Snow pictures -BEcky Taylor sent six year old Angel making a snow angel20 of 73
  21. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Callum Hilton21 of 73
  22. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Carlos Hyland22 of 73
  23. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Cathie Rance - Church House Pub Garden23 of 73
  24. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Charlotte WRight24 of 73
  25. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Charlotte WRight25 of 73
  26. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Charlotte WRight26 of 73
  27. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Charlotte WRight27 of 73
  28. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Chris Heapy28 of 73
  29. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Chris O'Neill29 of 73
  30. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Chris O'Neill30 of 73
  31. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Chris O'Neill - Chris's son Michael after finishing school at Ash Grove31 of 73
  32. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Chris O'Neill32 of 73
  33. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Dave Gill - Macclesfield FOrest.33 of 73
  34. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Emily Sarah - Someone lost their shoes34 of 73
  35. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Francesca Stubbs-Hayes - Sutton St James35 of 73
  36. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Gordon Reilly - snow dogs36 of 73
  37. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Hannah Burrows - snow dog37 of 73
  38. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Hannah Burrows38 of 73
  39. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Hannah Burrows39 of 73
  40. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Hannah Louise - bollington Rec40 of 73
  41. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Hayley D'Arcy - Poppy the dog41 of 73
  42. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Helen Bennett42 of 73
  43. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Helen Bennett43 of 73
  44. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Ian Harrison - above Upton Priory44 of 73
  45. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Janey Parish45 of 73
  46. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Judith Burrows46 of 73
  47. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Judith Burrows - Minnie the rescue dog from Cyprus47 of 73
  48. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Katie Regan - Henbury.j48 of 73
  49. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Katie Regan - Henbury49 of 73
  50. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Kelly Cleaver50 of 73
  51. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Laura Draper.51 of 73
  52. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Laura Draper.52 of 73
  53. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Laura Newsome - Marlowe's first snow53 of 73
  54. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Lee Dent54 of 73
  55. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Lesley Gill - Toby in Macclesfield forest55 of 73
  56. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Lewis Evans - dogs playing in the snow56 of 73
  57. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Mark Beresford - Danes MOss Nature Reserve57 of 73
  58. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Mark Holden - Under ice, shaken not stirred58 of 73
  59. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Martin Bennett59 of 73
  60. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Martin Bennett60 of 73
  61. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Mary Shore - Earlsway on the Weston61 of 73
  62. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Michelle Carter - White Nancy62 of 73
  63. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Michelle Carter - White Nancy63 of 73
  64. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Michelle Moores - 10-year-old Jacob South Park64 of 73
  65. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by65 of 73
  66. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Nick Webb - Macclesfield66 of 73
  67. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Nick Webb - Teggs Nose67 of 73
  68. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Niki Hayes - Mylo Bruce, 20 weeks old enjoying the snow68 of 73
  69. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by /Patricia Halloran - Shining Tor69 of 73
  70. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Paul Wheeler - snowflakes on his daughter's hair.70 of 73
  71. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Polly Garner - Swans Pool71 of 73
  72. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Ray Edge - Teggsnose Sledgers.jp72 of 73
  73. Macclesfield Snow pictures - by Ruth Brown73 of 73
CrimeBefore the bench
Macclesfield cases heard before magistrates
Local NewsNew shopping centre in sight as steel frame goes up
The Grosvenor Centre in Macclesfield is being expanded.
CrimeMan sentenced after attacking paramedics
Two paramedics had to take refuge in their ambulance
NewsSex offender Nicholas Henshall to spend Christmas behind bars
Top judges decided his suspended sentence was too lenient
NewsGas leak at town centre property causing delays for Macclesfield drivers
Temporary traffic tights set up on Park Street after the leak was detected in a cellar
Cheshire East CouncilPicture perfect Macclesfield as snow falls over the borough
Hundreds of you took to the hills to enjoy the snow this weekend.
Local NewsYour pictures: Snow hits Macclesfield
Alan SugarMacc Apprentice has sights on success since leaving show
Jade English, 25, left the show in week 10 after impressing throughout the competition
Local NewsNew shopping centre in sight as steel frame goes up
The Grosvenor Centre in Macclesfield is being expanded.
NHSHealth Matters: Look after yourself to fight off colds this winter
Dr Paul Bowen, GP with McIlvride Medical Practice, Poynton, and GP Chair of NHS Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
CrimeBefore the bench
Macclesfield cases heard before magistrates
Local NewsNew shopping centre in sight as steel frame goes up
The Grosvenor Centre in Macclesfield is being expanded.
CrimeMan sentenced after attacking paramedics
Two paramedics had to take refuge in their ambulance
NewsSex offender Nicholas Henshall to spend Christmas behind bars
Top judges decided his suspended sentence was too lenient
NewsGas leak at town centre property causing delays for Macclesfield drivers
Temporary traffic tights set up on Park Street after the leak was detected in a cellar
Cheshire East CouncilPicture perfect Macclesfield as snow falls over the borough
Hundreds of you took to the hills to enjoy the snow this weekend.
Local NewsYour pictures: Snow hits Macclesfield
Alan SugarMacc Apprentice has sights on success since leaving show
Jade English, 25, left the show in week 10 after impressing throughout the competition
Special FeaturesHow to get a holiday from £10pp* with the Macclesfield Express
Book your holiday with our reader offer in January: Seaside breaks with a smile.
Local NewsNew shopping centre in sight as steel frame goes up
The Grosvenor Centre in Macclesfield is being expanded.
Top Stories
Fallibroome AcademyTalented actress takes centre stage in Carole King musical
Bronte Barbe had to learn to play the piano for the show, which is now touring around the UK
TescoBefore the bench
Macclesfield cases heard by magistrates
Local NewsNew shopping centre in sight as steel frame goes up
The Grosvenor Centre in Macclesfield is being expanded.
Alan SugarMacc Apprentice has sights on success since leaving show
Jade English, 25, left the show in week 10 after impressing throughout the competition
NewsWatch: Alsation with Dwarfism is a mini sensation
Macclesfield's Olly was found dumped in a bin on Christmas Eve
Macclesfield HospitalFight is on to save Macclesfield's mental health ward
The backlash has started against plans to close the Millbrook Unit.
MacclesfieldPlea for toys as countdown to Christmas begins
The CVS Christmas Toy Appeal is appealing for toys to deliver to the town's disadvantaged kids this Christmas.
CrimeMan sentenced after attacking paramedics
Two paramedics had to take refuge in their ambulance
NewsGas leak at town centre property causing delays for Macclesfield drivers
Temporary traffic tights set up on Park Street after the leak was detected in a cellar
NHSHealth Matters: Look after yourself to fight off colds this winter
Dr Paul Bowen, GP with McIlvride Medical Practice, Poynton, and GP Chair of NHS Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
Fallibroome AcademyMother to celebrate what would have been her daughter's 18th birthday
Ashleigh Bowes was 14 when she took her own life, in 2014
NewsSex offender Nicholas Henshall to spend Christmas behind bars
Top judges decided his suspended sentence was too lenient
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay