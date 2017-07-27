Load mobile navigation
Pictures: Princess Anne visits Redesmere Sailing Club

  1. HRH The Princess Royal visits Redesmere Sailing Club in Macclesfield. HRH The Princess Royal on the water at Redesmere with Rachel Ward, who runs the clubs extensive training programmes, and other members1 of 6
  2. HRH The Princess Royal visits Redesmere Sailing Club in Macclesfield. HRH The Princess Royal meets Elliot Hanson of the British Sailing Team who began his training at Redesmere2 of 6
  3. HRH The Princess Royal visits Redesmere Sailing Club in Macclesfield. HRH The Princess Royal presents an RYA certificate to young sailor Thomas Culwick, aged nine, from Cheshire3 of 6
  4. HRH The Princess Royal visits Redesmere Sailing Club in Macclesfield. HRH The Princess Royal receives a posy from Holly Ward, aged 194 of 6
  5. HRH The Princess Royal visits Redesmere Sailing Club in Macclesfield.5 of 6
  6. HRH The Princess Royal visits Redesmere Sailing Club in Macclesfield. HRH The Princess Royal greets Colin Barrie, acting commodore of the sailing club, along with the Mayor of Cheshire East, The Mayoress, Mr Mark Palethorpe from Cheshire East Council and RYA North West regional chairman, Geoff Meggitt6 of 6
