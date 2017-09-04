In pictures: Nerf Championships Macclesfield

NewsgalleryIn pictures: Nerf Championships MacclesfieldByRhiannon McDowall15:26, 4 SEP 2017Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Harrison and Vivienne Dodd1 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield.2 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Freddie and Libby Maginn3 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Freddie and Libby Maginn4 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Libby Maginn5 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield.6 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Adult finalists Stephen Singletary and Matt Rigby7 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Adult finalists Stephen Singletary and Matt Rigby8 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Stephen Singletary, Mayor of Macclesfield Beverley Dooley and Matt Rigby9 of 10Nerf championships, Macclesfield. Winners.10 of 10