In pictures: Children in Need

  1. Pudsey Bear visited the children at Pott Shrigley Church School in Macclesfield who were delighted to welcome him and show off their spotty outfits that they were wearing in his honour. The children did some Children in Need activities during the day and shared their ideas about where they thought the money they raised should be donated to.1 of 13
  2. Pudsey Bear visited the children at Pott Shrigley Church School in Macclesfield who were delighted to welcome him and show off their spotty outfits that they were wearing in his honour. The children did some Children in Need activities during the day and shared their ideas about where they thought the money they raised should be donated to.2 of 13
  3. Pudsey Bear visited the children at Pott Shrigley Church School in Macclesfield who were delighted to welcome him and show off their spotty outfits that they were wearing in his honour. The children did some Children in Need activities during the day and shared their ideas about where they thought the money they raised should be donated to.3 of 13
  4. Pudsey Bear visited the children at Pott Shrigley Church School in Macclesfield who were delighted to welcome him and show off their spotty outfits that they were wearing in his honour. The children did some Children in Need activities during the day and shared their ideas about where they thought the money they raised should be donated to.4 of 13
  5. Libby Ford, Park Lane Special School.5 of 13
  6. Suzanne Ford and Michelle Foden, Adelphi Group in Bollington Cake Sal6 of 13
  7. Emma-Leigh Hitchener, five, Puss Bank7 of 13
  8. Balazs Raduly, seven, Puss Bank8 of 13
  9. - Adelphi Group's countryside ramble to Nabs Head9 of 13
  10. Nevaeh Mason and Poppy Emerson wore teddy ears at Upton Priory.10 of 13
  11. Year five pupils at Upton Priory School organised fun stalls for the charity fun day.11 of 13
  12. Year five pupils at Upton Priory School organised fun stalls for the charity fun day.12 of 13
  13. Year five pupils at Upton Priory School organised fun stalls for the charity fun day.13 of 13
