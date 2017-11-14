Load mobile navigation
2017 Local Hero Awards

  1. Parent/Guardian: Couple Mike and Lucy Carroll, have four children, two of which have the life-limiting illness Batten disease.1 of 8
  2. Carer: Sophie Goodman, from Macclesfield,2 of 8
  3. Young Achiever: Molly Jarrett, 12, from Bollington, has been awarded with a Rotary Award for her contribution to school and community life3 of 8
  4. Act of Courage award was presented to Norman Belfield. Frank Jordan, acting deputy chief executive of Cheshire East Council, Norman Belfield, and the Mayor of Cheshire East Council Arthur Moran.4 of 8
  5. Sports person: Carla Glider, of Carla Glider Fitness, of Bollington, has raised more than £10,000 for the East Cheshire Hospice through charity work,5 of 8
  6. Teacher: Lisa Cotterill, 49, from Macclesfield,6 of 8
  7. Young Achiever: Molly Jarrett, 12, from Bollington,7 of 8
  8. Social Enterprise: Cheryl Simpson, 50, from Poynton, runs Space4Autism following her own sons diagnosis with the syndrome.8 of 8
