A community project is doing its bit to help struggling families in the town and to rescue unwanted furniture destined for the skip.

Cheshire Streetwise CIC, which supports homeless people and families in need, has launched a new shop for its Furniture Reuse Project.

Furniture donated to the project is upcycled and given to needy families for free.

Maggie Falconer, who runs Cheshire Streetwise at Elim Church, said the project has provided furniture for hundreds of families living in poverty since it opened last year, but says more people need to be aware of the scheme.

She said: “It is our passion to help people

in need and get the furniture which would have gone to landfill back out in people’s homes being reused.

“Our main aim is to supply our own community who are in need.

“There are still people who don’t know about it, which is why our new shop on Sunderland Street is so important.

“We are busy, the van has been out seven days this week to deliver and collect stuff. But there are so many families in need.

“There are significant areas of poverty in the local Macclesfield community, with many families on low incomes and benefits. We have provided furniture to people who have had to start again due to domestic violence, or have just come out of prison.

“When you are starting from scratch there are a lot of crucial things you need such as beds, sofas, chests-of-drawers, wardrobes, and we will do our best to provide them.”

The project also sells items at its shops on Sunderland Street and Gilchrist Avenue, with the cash raised being ploughed back into the community project.

The shop, on Gilchrist Avenue on the Weston, is open two days a week and sells donated items which have been restored and upcycled by volunteers.

The project is supported by Cheshire East Council, Cheshire Peaks and Plains and Adullham Housing.

It also runs a food bank, provides a skills café, counselling, one-to-one support, art workshops, holiday activities and a soup kitchen.

Upcycling workshops are held on Tuesday mornings between 10am and noon at the Bridgend Centre in Bollington.

For more about the project or to donate items, go to cfrf.org.uk or call Maggie on 07719 509061.