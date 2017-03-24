Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a Macclesfield care home have organised a gruesome bush-tucker trial for Red Nose Day - and everyone who dares is invited to have a go.

On the menu are crickets, pigs feet, meal worms, tongue, testicles and event tarantula burgers.

The event has been organised by staff at Belong Care Home, on Kennedy Avenue, who will be cooking up a storm from 4pm today (Friday, March 23).

Phillip Maher, from Belong, said: “There will be, among other things, water bugs, crickets, meal worms, pigs feet, heart, tongue, and... testicles. And I suspect the grand finale will be the Tarantula Burger!!!

“It is all in aid of Red Nose Day, staff members will be competing, and we would be very happy to allow members of the public to join in, support us and of course make some money for Red Nose Day.”

Phillip has also concocted a delightful cocktail of ‘jungle juice’ which he will be selling for £1 a glass in aid of the charity.

“Drink if you dare!”, added Phillip.

The event begins at 4pm and takes part in The Venue, at the care home on Kennedy Avenue, Macclesfield.

Red Nose Day raises millions of pounds for causes across the globe through entertainment, laughter and daring challenges.

If you are taking part in a fun event, don’t forget to send us your pictures so we can feature them in our gallery next week.

Email us at macclesfieldexpress@menmedia.co.uk or post your pictures on facebook.