A kindhearted fundraiser has rallied support for an elderly couple targeted by a ‘callous’ thief.

Jean Murray, 86, had her handbag snatched from inside B&M Bargains on Exchange Street, Macclesfield, on March 24.

The bag contained £1,100 cash meant for a last holiday with her terminally ill son.

Now an online fundraising appeal is underway to give back the money she lost.

It is being led by Alfie Chapman, 24, a support worker from Macclesfield.

Alfie, who lives with his fiancée Sophie Doig and three-month old son Elijah on Vernon Street, said he felt compelled to act.

He said: “Like a lot of people who read about Jean and Will I was angry. That thief probably didn’t know what the money was for, but it has still had a massive impact of that couple. I felt so bad I felt compelled to do something. I felt if we can given them a bit of the money back then they would feel better.”

To donate to the appeal click here.

Since revealing the shocking story the Express has been inundated by people wanting to donate cash to the couple.

Jean and husband William, 88, said they had been ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘touched’ by the reaction.

The great-grandparents, who live in Poynton, had planned to use the cash for a holiday with Jean’s disabled son Geoffrey, 56, who has cancer and only has months to live.

Police said at around 3pm Jean and her husband William, were followed into the shop by a woman.

Jean, who uses a walker because of mobility issues, had left her handbag on the handle while she browsed the store.

But when she turned her back the thief took the handbag, which contained £1,100 cash, a purse, mobile phone, glasses, a gold necklace and vital medical information about her pacemaker.

The offender then put her own shopping basket down and left the store.

The crime has devastated the couple who have urged the culprit to hand herself in.

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft. She is described as being of Eastern European origin with a slim build, in her early 30s and with dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone who can identify the woman should call police on 101 quoting incident 660 of 24 March or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.