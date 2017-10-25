Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disabled parents who struggle to get their children to school could see their free transport axed under new council proposals.

Some primary school children aged eight to 11 could also see their transport stopped as Cheshire East Council aims to save up to £570,000 over the next two years.

The council said the new school travel policy would bring it in line with other local authorities.

A public consultation has been launched encouraging residents to have their say until December 6.

Under the new policy the council would:

Only provide free travel to primary school children (8-11) who live more than three miles from the nearest suitable school

No longer provide free travel to children living in a temporary address due to domestic violence, child protection issues or homelessness



Only give free travel to children with Special Education Need or Disability (SEND) if they cannot ‘reasonably be expected’ to walk to school because of their mobility problems or because of health and safety issues related to their need or disability



Expand free travel to include temporary excluded children as well as permanently excluded



Remove free travel for parents with a disability



Only provide free travel for cared for children within the catchment or nearest suitable school with vacancies



Introduce a clear and consistent policy on direct payments



Introduce a Behaviour code for children and young people travelling on transport arranged by the council



Introduce a policy to clearly define the complaints and appeals process



Offer free travel to students with SEND up to the age of 25 provided they have an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP)



Offer all students with SEND independent travel training (ITT).

Councillor George Hayes, cabinet member for children and families, said: “I would encourage everyone to tell us what they think and provide suggestions on what exceptions the council should consider and why.

“This consultation is an opportunity to influence the policies before they are adopted by the council.”

To take part in the consultation visit http://surveys.cheshireeast.gov.uk/s/EducTravelPolicies/