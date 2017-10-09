Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An energy company is offering to buy new football kit for a youth team in Macclesfield.

E.ON is running the competition for under 13 football teams in Cheshire as part of its 'Power Kicks' competition.

Winning teams will receive 15 youth kits in the sizes and colours of their choosing.

It's part of the firm's commitment to supporting the communities where many of its customers live and its employees work, however there is no requirement to be an E.ON customer to take part.

All entrants need to do is complete and online entry form.

Entries can be submitted by football clubs or school teams via the E.ON website between Today, October 9, and Monday, October 30 2017 .

Michael Lewis, E.ON’s Chief Executive, said: “Youth football can really bring communities and people together, whether that’s by supporting your local school’s team or by getting involved with a district club or league as a parent, relative, family friend or a coach.

"We’re keen to provide support to some of these teams by providing new kits to play in.

“We’ve deliberately kept our Power Kicks competition simple to enter, to encourage entries from under 13 teams across Cheshire. "If you’re involved with a team, or know someone who is, I encourage you to spread the word and visit the E.ON website to enter.”

To enter E.ON’s Power Kicks competition, visit eonenergy.com/powerkicks and complete and submit the online entry form.

All valid entries received by 30 October will be entered into the prize draw to win a voucher to cover the cost of 15 full youth kits.

Full Terms and Conditions for the competition are also available on the website.

For more information about E.ON’s community relations activity, visit eonenergy.com/community .