The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Freddie Flintoff and Robbie Savage have joined thousands of concert-goers at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester fundraiser.

Cricket legend Freddie, who lives in Prestbury, said he was there to support the victims of the bombing at Manchester Arena on Monday May 22 and the 'amazing' fund set up to help them.

"It's amazing to see so many people turn up," he said.

"I was at the Courteeners do a week ago as well and that was a good turn out but I think tonight's going to be a different class."

Freddie said he was looking forward to watching Coldplay and Take That - while former Wales footballer Savage outed him as a Justin Bieber fan.

The stars were subject to the same strict security checks as all the concert-goers arriving at Emirates Old Trafford - the home of Flintoff's former club, Lancashire County Cricket Club - with Savage, who was also lives in Prestbury, pictured being frisked on his way in.