Former Manchester United player Dwight Yorke visited Tytherington School to coach students.

The former striker challenged lucky year seven, eight and nine pupils, to develop their technical skills and their tactical and decision-making abilities.

Yorke ran sessions as part of his FA Level 4 (UEFA A) in Coaching Football Award.

Headteacher Manny Botwe said: “We were delighted to welcome Dwight to the school.

“He was brilliant with the youngsters and they learned a great deal about what it takes to get to the top level of sport.

“We are pleased to be working with the PFA to help elite footballers train to be top level coaches.”

More former stars will be attending the schools as Tytherington has been selected to assist the PFA in helping former elite players to complete coaching qualifications.

During his 20-year-career Yorke, 45, also played for Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sydney and Sunderland.

In 1999, his first season at Manchester United Yorke helped guide the club to a unique treble of the Premier League title, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.