A former Macclesfield Town FC youth player has admitted causing the death of a four-year-old girl in a hit-and-run.

Violet-Grace Youens was struck while walking in St Helens, Merseyside, on March 24.

Aidan McAteer, 23, who was once on the books for Macclesfield Town FC -pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court via prison video link to causing her death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injury to Violet-Grace’s grandmother Angela French by driving a Ford Fiesta dangerously.

Violet-Grace’s mother, Rebecca, wept in the public gallery as she sat hand-in-hand with husband Glenn.

McAteer will be sentenced at the same court on May 19.