A former choirmaster who spent 14 years collecting of hundreds of indecent images of children is facing jail.

David Bradford, 50, was found in possession of 1,659 photographs and videos of children on devices at his home in Macclesfield, a court heard.

Among his hoard, which he downloaded between 2002 and 2016, were 25 Category A images, the most severe.

There is no suggestion that any of the victims were local.

Bradford, of Slater Street, Macclesfield, indicated a plea of guilty to possessing indecent photographs of a child, three charges of making indecent photographs, possessing extreme pornographic images, and possessing nine prohibited images of children at Stockport magistrates’ court on Monday, September 4.

Carl Miles, prosecuting, said the offences related to images downloaded between January 26, 2002 and December 23, 2016.

He said: “The circumstances of the case are that information was passed to the police regarding an IP address which was traced to the defendant’s home address.

“Officers searched the address and seized a number of electrical devices. These were examined and a substantial number of images were recovered. These include 25 category A images.

“For example one image featured a girl estimated to be around four years old. Videos were also recovered as well.”

The court heard that 66 of the images were classified as Category B, and 1,568 as Category C.

Bradford will be sentenced at a later date.

Mr Miles said the sentencing guidelines were for a starting point of 12 months in custody, ranging from six months to three years.

He also said the prosecution would be applying for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to protect the public.

After the hearing, a spokesman for St Peter’s Church in Prestbury where Bradford had worked as choirmaster of the girls’ choir, said he was sacked from the role with the church on his arrest in December last year.

The Rev Patrick Angier, vicar of St Peter’s, said he was ‘deeply shocked’ by Bradford’s arrest.

He added: “David had until then been the part-time choirmaster for some years, although we believe none of the victims are connected with the church.

“St Peter’s has for many years followed strict and robust policies and procedures to safeguard the children and young people in its care, including full DBS checks for adult leaders. Our thoughts and prayers are with the children who are the victims of this abuse.

“We would encourage anyone who has concerns or has been the victim of abuse to contact the relevant authorities.”

Bradford was musical director for the Prestbury Youth Panto in 2007.

Iain MacLeod, chairman of Prestbury Youth Pantomime Association, said: “David Bradford has not been involved with Prestbury Youth Pantomime Association for over 10 years.

“We cannot comment any further as we have had no involvement with Mr Bradford since.”