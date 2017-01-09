Rumours of snow - What's the weather like on Monday and Tuesday?

Heavy snow and strong winds are set to hit the Macclesfield this week.

The Met Office is warning drivers and commuters to take precautions as Arctic winds from Canada hit the north west of England.

Strong winds are expected all day on Wednesday (January 11) and it's expected to snow all day on Thursday (January 12).

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected on Wednesday morning but will subside by Thursday when there will be a mixture of heavy snow and sleet. It is expected to snow from about 9am but will get heavier by the afternoon - around 3pm - and will continue into the early hours of Friday.

It will continue to feel very cold over the weekend with snow expected to return on Sunday night at around 9pm.

The Met Office summary reads: "Becoming increasingly cold to end the week with scattered snow showers at times. It'll also be very windy, especially through Wednesday and Thursday."

Oli Clayton, a Met Office forecaster, said: “There is certainly a chance of snow. There is a change in weather patterns happening on Wednesday.

“It will get colder on Wednesday due to arctic air from the North West. There will be flurries of showers from the North West, that could be slightly wintry.

“It is best to keep an eye out later in the week to see where exactly it could snow.

“The further North West the more likely there is a chance of snow.”