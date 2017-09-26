Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A FIANCÉ attacked his wife-to-be after they had been out drinking.

Darren Anthony Postlewhite, 40, of Mayfield Avenue, Macclesfield, slapped his partner at least six times and threw her across the room during the assault at home after a family event, a court heard.

Magistrates were told they were drunk when the incident happened and the victim sustained injuries in the attack including a grazed elbow and injured thumb.

Prosecuting, Matthew Siddall, said: “It’s a domestic violence incident. They are engaged to be married in December.

“They had both been out drinking alcohol and when they got in they had an argument.

“He leaves the address and is gone for some time and when he comes back she doesn’t believe him when he says where he’s been.

“He grabs her left arm and pushes her bracelet up her arm.

“She tries to slap him. He grabs her arm causing pain and bruising.

“He pushes her arm against the wall and grazes her elbow and then slaps her with his other hand.

“He pushes her against a cupboard.

“She tries to slap him again. He slaps her six times.

“She manages to get out from his arms and pokes him in the eye.

“He drags her by her hair towards the back door and threw her across the kitchen. She ends up on the floor and has an injured thumb.

“She suffered bruising to her arm and a grazed elbow.”

Stockport Magistrates heard Postlewhite has no previous convictions but a caution for assault on an ex-partner.

Defending himself, Postlewhite said: “That’s all correct apart from dragging her to the back door.

“I’m really sorry for what I’ve done.

“I’ve never been in trouble with the law before and couldn’t believe I did it. I was drunk at the time.”

The court heard the victim said the incident had left her feeling vulnerable but that it was ‘out of character’ for the defendant.

Postlewhite pleaded guilty to the assault which took place on September 1.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order, with 80 hours unpaid work and must complete a Building Better Relationships programme.

He must pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.