Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An off-duty Cheshire Police officer was killed in the Manchester terror attack, it has been revealed.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins revealed that a serving female officer is among the 22 victims of Monday night’s bomb blast as he gave an update on the investigation this afternoon (May 24).

He said: “Very sadly I can confirm one of the victims is a serving police officer.

“In respect of the family’s wishes I will make no further comment at this stage.”

Cheshire Police has confirmed that her death but said it was not able to release any further details.

The BBC has reported that the officer was with her husband and two children.

Steve White, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Once again the service has been rocked by the devastating news that a member of the police family has lost their life because of the murderous actions of a terrorist.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of everybody affected at this difficult time.”