Parents have raised concerns over the future of play sessions for children with special needs.

Activ8 is a weekly activity for children with additional needs and takes place at Fun4All play centre in Macclesfield.

But parents have been told that the sessions – funded by the council and run by Everybody Sport and Recreation – would be stopped as a result of changes to the programme.

Everybody Sport and Recreation has offered an alternative, fortnightly soft play session at Fun4All, but has not committed to how long these sessions will run.

Mum Sue Jackson, who lives in Macclesfield and whose son attends the sessions, fears the event will be withdrawn completely.

She said: “We’ve been going for nine years and he loves it.

“It’s nice to know there is extra support. It’s like wind down time when he finishes school.

“There’s nowhere else in Macclesfield – we don’t want to lose the sessions.”

The sessions allow children of all abilities to play on the soft-play equipment, try out sports or do crafts.

Everybody Sport and Recreation, which has to pay for the use of Fun4All at Queens Avenue, said the programme will be ‘reviewed’ in coming months.

An Everybody Sport and Recreation spokesman said the new sessions will be a similar format to the old Activ8 sessions.

He said: “We compiled surveys with parents and fortnightly sessions of soft play was deemed to be a reasonable option, ensuring that children that want to use that facility can continue to do so while allowing us to offer other activities to other young people. The new funding covers a broader range of activities to cater for as many children as possible including activity hubs, cycling, gym sessions and swimming lessons.”

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said: “Everybody Sport and Recreation proposed a new, broader programme which is part of a re-commission of short-break services from September.

“Everybody will continue to deliver sessions on a fortnightly basis and will review this position

over the coming months.”