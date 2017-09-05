Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three sheep have been mauled to death by a ‘large dog’.

The flock of sheep, which were grazing in a field near Nabbs Road, Sutton, were brutally killed some time between the evening of Friday, September 1, and the early hours of the morning on Saturday, September 2.

One of the sheep had been dragged across the field by its rump and had its neck torn, and a second had its leg broken and suffered numerous puncture wounds.

A third died from exhaustion.

Police believe a ‘large dog’ was responsible and are calling for witnesses.

PC Richard Walker said: “This shocking incident led to injuries and death of three sheep which is not only costly for the owner but distressing for both her and her animals.

“We are currently investigating the Sutton incident, which is an offence under the Dogs Act 1953, Protection of Livestock, and are keen to speak to anyone with information so we can find the animal and owner responsible.”

PC Walker is also calling for dog owners to be more responsible, as it is an offence to allow a dog to ‘worry’ sheep, even if no attack takes place.

He said: “While the dreadful injuries were the result of what appears to have been a large dog, it give us the opportunity to remind owners of dogs of all sizes that canines need to be on a lead if they are going through a field with sheep.

“Even a small happy dog, with a penchant for chasing anything that moves but may not be able to cause such horrific injuries, can still cause distress which could lead to the death of a sheep.

“It’s also worth bearing in mind that your family pet risks being shot if caught in the act and the sheep are clearly distressed. It’s far better to be safe than sorry by keeping the dog on a lead when you’re walking through a field containing a flock.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Cheshire countryside, but recognise the responsibility we all have to keep all animals safe.”

Anyone with information about the sheep worrying in Sutton should call PC Richard Walker on 101 quoting incident number 934 of 2 September 2017. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.