A farm shop has closed its doors after 10 years of operating in the heart of a village community.

Jeff and Pam Skinner, both 65, ran the Lane Ends Farm Shop in Sutton for a decade.

They live at the former farm and have been there longer than 10 years, originally running their butchers wholesale business from the site and then deciding to open the farm shop too.

The shop has stocked local meats and produce and been a popular venue for Macclesfield producers to be able to sell their items.

Jeff and Pam are also well known for their pies which they make at the shop with their team and sell at the Treacle Market in Macclesfield.

But Jeff and Pam, who have a daughter Victoria and son Christopher, have decided to retire and held a farewell day for customers as they closed the shop door for the last time.

They say they are sorry to say goodbye to their loyal customers.

Jeff said: “We have many loyal customers and we’re both very sad to be closing.

“We didn’t put it up for sale as it’s our home too and we want to stay in Sutton.

“But we’re starting to feel our age and the workload was too much and it’s a shame but it’s just one of those things, it’s time to go.

“We’ve tried to support local producers and people will miss it.

“But our pies are still going to be available at Treacle because of public demand.” Jeff originally worked in insurance and Pam was a hairdresser in Congleton before they changed careers in their 30s and opened a butchers wholesale business.

They moved the business from Congleton to Lane Ends Farm when the opportunity arose and have continued to supply meat to various organisations.

This side of the business, named Parkin Food, will continue, with customers including local schools and nurseries.

Pam said: “It’s sad to close the shop and we just want to say we’ve had an amazing team.

“The staff have been fantastic and we’ll be eternally grateful.”

The farm, which stopped operating after the war, has local heritage links as the childhood home of artist Charles Tunnicliffe, an internationally known painter of British wildlife born in Langley in 1901.

A society is set up in his honour and his name appears on a stone plaque on the old farm buildings.