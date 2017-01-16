Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of history hunters are appealing for information on a former sweet shop owner from 100 years ago.

Jonas Braddock ran a confectionery shop in the town between 1890 and 1930.

His job earned him the nickname ‘Toffee’, which he continued to be called for the rest of his life.

Jonas later emigrated to New Zealand, where many of his descendants now live.

They include Campbell Braddock, 18, who has launched an appeal for more information on his great-grandfather.

The research by Campbell and other relatives is being collated and shared on the website wikitree.com.

Campbell said: “There is a group of descendants, including me, wanting to know where our great-grandfather’s confectionery shop was in Macclesfield.

“His name was Jonas Archibald Braddock but he was known as Toffee because he made toffee and other sweets. Between 1890 and 1930 he was a wholesale confectioner.

“We believe the confectionery shop could have been close to the church they went to, St Paul’s, and the houses they lived in on Crown Street, Crompton Road or Arbohay Street.”

Jonas was married three times during his life.

At 18 he married Ora and they had a daughter Sylvia. But that marriage ended in divorce.

Sadly his second marriage, to Lillian, was beset with tragedy. Two of their six children died young before the sudden death of Lillian in 1926.

Jonas married a third time, to Gladys, later that same year and the couple had one son, William, two years later.

The family then decided to make a fresh start and emigrated to New Zealand in 1930 travelling via New York and Australia.

It was something of a family reunion as Jonas’s sons Archie and Dicken were already living there, having emigrated.

Jonas bought a farm in Taupiri, North Island, and named it Braddock’s Farm.

The next decade saw the Braddocks thrive in their new home until the Second World War broke out.

The conflict claimed the life of Jonas’s son Graham, a Flight Sergeant in the New Zealand Air Force.

Jonas died in 1947 at the age of 78.

If you think you can help Jonas’s family with their research, contact Campbell via email at campbellbraddock@yahoo.com or www.wikitree.com/wiki/Braddock-138 .

Council quash rumours community centre will be sold Health cuts: final chance to have your say