Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of murdered police detective Leanne McKie have paid tribute to a 'beautiful and loving daughter'.

Mrs McKie, a mum-of-three from Wilmslow, was found dead in a lake at Poynton Park, Cheshire, in the early hours of Friday, September 29.

In a statement released through the police, Leanne’s parents Raymond and Ellen said : “Leanne was a beautiful and loving daughter and a wonderful mother to our three special grandchildren.

"She was the light of our lives and will be so sadly missed every day.

"Love Mum, Dad and close family.”

Leanne, 39, was a detective with Greater Manchester Police.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, of GMP, said the force was 'devastated'.

"I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to Leanne's family and friends at this devastating time. My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored.

"Leanne worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes. She was a popular figure among her colleagues, who have been left devastated by the news of her tragic death. She will be sorely missed by everyone she worked with."

Leanne's husband Darren McKie has appeared in court accused of her murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 93 of September 29, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.