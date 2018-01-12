Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a cyclist found dead following a lengthy battle with depression has paid tribute to the 'much-loved son and brother'.

Benjamin Rathbone, 35, would ride at night to deal with his low moods, an inquest into his death heard.

His family said mental ill-health plagued him for much of his life.

In a heartbreaking statement, his loved ones said: "He seemed to always want a challenge, however the challenge of life seemed too much for him."

Mr Rathbone's loved ones said that as he grew older he 'seemed to go into himself and lost his motivation'.

"He seemed depressed and would stare into space, however he would never admit anything was wrong," they added.

He attended some doctors appointments after he told his family he was 'down', but didn't return.

Mr Rathbone's family said he believed medics 'couldn't help him as he had been feeling down for too long'.

The transport manager was found hanged by his father on the family's farm in Sutton, near Macclesfield, Cheshire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after his father attempted to revive him.

Days before his death, he was said to have been 'very disappointed' at being unable to complete a 24-hour race and subsequent time trial.

An inquest hearing in Macclesfield was told Mr Rathbone had studied farming at college and travelled the world, but had suffered from low mood and depression due to continuous thoughts of ‘not feeling good enough’.

He had been deeply affected by the death of his eight-year-old brother and the loss of a close friend in a road traffic accident.

In a statement, Rathbone's family said: "What a tragedy and a waste of a life. We miss him everyday."

His loved ones told of his happy childhood, 'surrounded by brothers and sisters'.

They added: "Growing up he shared a room with his older brother Jamie who sadly died at eight-years-old due to illness.

"Ben was seven then and the family was devastated. Ben went to Hollinhey Primary School and then on to Ryles Park High School.

"He did very well achieving A grades in all subjects he was a very clever boy. On leaving school he went to Rease Heath College to study agriculture.

"He then went on to farm in Hampshire, Cheshire, Australia and New Zealand. He also spent time with his half sister on a farm in Canada.

"On his return from his travels he joined his dad in the family business driving wagons, testing wagons, assisting on the quarry and doing office work, where he is terribly missed.

"As he went on he seemed to go into himself and lost his motivation, he seemed depressed and would stare into space, however he would never admit anything was wrong.

"Then one day he came to us and asked if we could help him as he was unable to sleep and was generally feeling down.

"We made some doctors appointments for him, which he attended and he should have returned, but never did.

"He believed that they couldn't help him as he had been feeling down for too long. He took up tug of war for a number of years, enjoying competing and travelling internationally with the teams, achieving over 40 medals in the sport.

"In more recent years Ben joined Macclesfield Wheelers, competing in 24-hour races and time trials with the team and was very successful with his beloved bikes.

"He seemed to always want a challenge, however the challenge of life seemed too much for him.

"What a tragedy and a waste of a life we miss him everyday."

Helplines and websites

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org .

Childline (0800 1111 ) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

The Sanctuary (0300 003 7029 ) helps people who are struggling to cope - experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks or in crisis. You can call them between 8pm and 6am every night.