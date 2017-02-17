Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former pub is looking for a slice of the fast food market – by offering to deliver pizza and beer to your front door.

Junction Leisure has started offering the unusual service at the former Ox-fford Pub on Oxford Road, Macclesfield, which now known as 73 and Pizza.

The name comes from the number of craft beers it has available for delivery, some of which originate from as far afield as Hawaii, Mexico, Belgium, Poland and the USA.

The seven-day service launched last month in partnership with Just Eat, the online food ordering website and app.

Lucie Hooper, manager, said it has been well received.o

She said: “It is unusual for a pub to have this style of operation, but the initial reaction has been terrific.”

The delivery service covers Macclesfield and Bollington.

Sean Bradbury from Junction Leisure said the company’s purchase of the Ox-fford is part of its work to prevent pubs ending up as houses.

He said: “You either let smaller community pubs fall into long term decline or take some risk, re-invent them and still cherish the existing pub goers who enjoy their local as a meeting place.”