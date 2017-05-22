Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voters will get two chances to grill candidates battling it out for Macclesfield seat in the general election.

Hustings events have been arranged in Poynton on Wednesday, May 24 and in Macclesfield on Thursday, May 25.

The first event is being organised by Churches Together in Poynton at Poynton Baptist Church from 7.30pm-9pm.

Candidates will get a few minutes to introduce themselves and explain their key policies, followed by questions from the public covering local and national issues.

The second event is being organised by Hope in North East Cheshire, affiliated to Churches Together, at the United Reformed Church on Park Green from 7pm-9pm.

You can submit questions for candidates at the door.

Candidates invited to attend both hustings include David Rutley (Conservative) , Neil Puttick (Labour) , Richard Flowers (Lib Dem), James Booth (Greens) and independent candidate Mark Johnson, who was the last to join the race.

Mr Johnson, a solicitor and former president of Macclesfield Roundtable who lives in Macclesfield, has pledged to put local issues first in what he calls his ‘Manifesto for Macc’.

He said: “I think many people are sick and tired of career politicians with their games and lies. As an independent candidate, I will be truly free to speak out on issues that matter to local people, unhindered by party managers or ministerial ambitions.

“I have a lot to offer with my 23 years’ of professional experience of helping people to achieve their goals. It would be a great honour to serve the people of Macclesfield as their MP.”

Mr Johnson pledged to provide strong leadership, ‘proper’ funding for schools, education and training, a new system for caring for older residents, renewed focus on the regeneration of the town centre and to introduce the ‘Macc Pound’, a new local currency which can be spent in shops and businesses.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22 ahead of the election which will take place on June 8.

If you are not already registered you can register to vote via the government’s Gov.UK website at www.gov.uk/registertovote.