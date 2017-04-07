Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist was caught driving with ecstasy in his system.

Daryl Holt, 33, from Bollington, was pulled over by police for speeding, a court heard.

A drug swipe test found he had Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in his blood, magistrates were told.

Holt, of Bollington Road, admitted drug driving at Stockport magistrates’ court, but claimed he could not explain how the drug got into his system.

John Richards, prosecuting, said: “At 10.45pm on January 4 police were on Wellington Road South in Stockport when they saw the defendant in a Volkswagen Golf. They stopped the car as it was travelling at excessive speed. Officers took a sample of saliva and found traces of MDMA. The reading was 11. The legal limit 10, so he was just over.”

The court heard that Holt, who is unemployed, has a previous conviction for dangerous driving.

Peter Casson, defending, said: “It came as quite a shock to him. He has no issues with drugs but cannot recall taking that type of drug and explain how it go into his system.”

Holt was fined £120 and banned from driving for a year.