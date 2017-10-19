Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An amateur drone pilot has signed up to a scheme which helps find lost dogs.

Marcus Lonyon has been practicing the hobby since the start of the year.

His talent with the flying device has him in demand with his friends in Langley where he has checked for leaks in roofs and chimney blockages.

But now Marcus, 49, has offered his services to a network of drone users who help find missing dogs.

He said: “It’s a positive use for a hobby that is growing in popularity all the time.

“I’ve got a dog, a white Alsatian called Rory, and I would be gutted if he went missing.

“I just want to be able to offer my skills and equipment to another local dog owner.”

With a range of six miles Marcus’s drone can quickly explore Macclesfield’s countryside and the forest.

Although Marcus has not yet been called upon, it is only a matter of time with the number of dogs that go missing in Macclesfield.

The group can be found on the Facebook page Drone SAR For Lost Dogs UK.

Marcus’s drone is worth £1,500 and is fitted with technology that prevents it entering no fly zones like the airport and above stadiums.

He is hoping to develop his skills as a potential career path.

Marcus said: “I got my first drone at the start of the year as a new hobby.

“It’s a lot of fun messing around with them.

“I then had mates asking to help them access areas that were a bit difficult, such as looking for leaks in the roof.

“You soon realise there are lots of positive applications for drones.

“They’ve been used in search and rescue situations. In Australia lifeguards can use them to drop life-jackets to distressed swimmers.

“The fire service used them to check flats in the Grenfell tower fire.

“My plan is to get my UAV drone pilot licence, which opens up career opportunities all over the world.”

Marcus said drones are a growing hobby in the town.

He said: “I’ve met several people through the hobby and we all help each other out. It’s only a matter of time before we form a group.”

Drone SAR For Lost Dogs UK is still looking for pilots in the Macclesfield area to join its network.

If you could spare any free time, visit the Facebook page and message them with your postcode.