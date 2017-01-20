Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Turns out if you are learning to drive in Macclesfield, you are in one of the best places to do it.

Figures released by the DVLA show that, in the six months to September 2016, 52.6percent of learner drivers passed, five pc above the national average of 47.4pc.

Out of the 1214 people who took the test during this period, 336 and 303 women passed.

More men passed than failed, with just 250 people failing out of the 586 tested.

More women sat the test during this period, but they weren't as successful as the men, with 325 out of 628 failing to make the grade.

Macclesfield drivers have a higher pass rate than the majority of Manchester, where the lowest pass rate for would-be drivers was at Cheetham Hill, where only 33pc of the 4,611 would-be drivers managed to pass. Salford’s fire station also had a terrible pass rate, at just 35.9pc.

Also below national average was West Didsbury (42.3pc), Bury (43.5pc) and Bredbury (46.pc).

The only Greater Manchester areas that did better than Macclesfield were Bolton (53.4pc), Cheadle, (55.1pc) and Hyde (60pc).