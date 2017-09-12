Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are facing ongoing traffic delays as a result of two new developments in the south of the town.

Gunco Lane will remain closed for a month for work relating to the new Bellway Homes development Waterways 1831, and roadworks on Buxton Road, relating to The Wharf Development, will remain in place until October 2.

Andrew Winrow contacted the Express to complain about the closure of Gunco lane, which he says has resulted in traffic delays into Sutton.

He said: “As a resident of Sutton, the closure of Gunco Lane is causing us locals some serious issues getting into and out of Macclesfield. The traffic is now backed up all the way, almost from our village, to Cross Street.”

Gunco lane will be closed until Friday, October 6 to construct a new entrance to the development and instal surface water and foul drainage. The roadworks on Buxton Road - to instal a new surface water pipe and build two new manholes - will be in place until Monday, October 2.