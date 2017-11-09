Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young driver is facing jail after causing a head-on crash that left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Edwards Harrison Richards, 22, was driving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on Chelford Road, Chelford, when he hit a Vauxhall Vivaro van being driven by Claire Hogan, a court heard.

The crash, between Monks Heath lights and Chelford roundabout on April 25, caused massive damage to both vehicles and left Ms Hogan with serious injuries to her lower limbs.

She is still in hospital getting treatment six months after the crash.

At Stockport magistartes’ court, Richards, of Park Lane, Congleton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on December 1.

Robin Lynch, prosecuting, said: “This is a serious accident causing life changing injuries.

“The victim has been in hospital for many months over injuries to her lower limbs and will required significant rehabilitation going forward.

“The facts of the case are that the defendant crosses the white line in the road, drifting out.

“This is seen by a coach driver.

“Then a quarter of a mile later the vehicle crosses the line again on a bend and has a head-on collision with another vehicle.”

Julian Farley, defending, said Richards has no previous convictions and asked for a pre-sentence report.

He said: “The defendant knows he is looking at a custodial sentence.”

The maximum sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving is five years in prison.

Jane Ingram, chair of the bench of magistrates, said: “This offence is so serious it cannot be tried here because the magistrates sentencing powers are not sufficient.”

Following the crash, Cheshire Police said it happened at around 7.20am.