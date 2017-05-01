Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was more than three times the drink-drive limit has been banned for 30 months.

Simon David Mason, 37, was stopped by police driving on a main road in Macclesfield during rush hour, a court heard.

His breathalyser reading was 125mg. The legal limit is 35mg.

Mason, of Barnside Way, Macclesfield, admitted drink-driving at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He was sentenced to 150 hours’ unpaid work and banned from the road for 30 months.

The court heard that police stopped the defendant in a VW Golf at 5pm on March 9.

Shirley Fitton, defending, said Mason was battling ‘chronic alcoholism’.

She said: “He always liked a drink but felt he had in under control. Two years ago he was on antidepressants and went for counselling. He told the counsellor how much he had been spending at the pub and was told it would be cheaper to go to the off-licence. That was the attitude he got from counselling. He took it literally and started drinking whisky and vodka.

“This has been a wake-up call. He is getting help. He appreciates the danger he put other road users in.”