Photographers at Macclesfield Camera Club have once again impressed their peers to pick up a photo award. A team entry by the club has won the ‘High Peak Trophy’, an annual competition between four local clubs.

The other clubs involved are Stalybridge Photographic Club, Chapel Camera Club and Bramhall Photographic Society, with Macclesfield Camera Club hosting this year’s competition.

Kevin Blake, president of the Macclesfield club, said it was a close competition, with Macclesfield pipping Stalybridge to the post.

He said: “Yet again the standard of entries was very high, with the judge Keith Barber from Swinton and District Photographic Society being given the difficult job of separating out the winning entries.

“In the end however Macclesfield Camera Club did the double, having previously won the Robertshaw Trophy, with the top entry on the night going to David Tolliday of Macclesfield Camera Club with his image ‘Safe Return’, all of the club’s entries also doing well.”

The High Peak Trophy is a team trophy features a printed image round and a digital projected image (DPI) round.

There are eight entries per club. All of the entries are scored and the club with the highest cumulative score after both rounds is named the winner.

Kevin added: “It was neck and neck after the print round, with both Macclesfield and Stalybridge tied on 147 points, but Macclesfield squeezed it in the DPI round, winning by nine points from Stalybridge.

“It was good to win both trophies this season, particularly when the standard of entries over both competitions has been so high.

“I think it reflects on the real talent the club has with such skilled photographers, and also encouraging both existing and new members to come forward with their images.”

If you’re interested in going along to the club for photographic help, advice or to share your images, join the group meetings on a Monday night in Macclesfield Library at 8pm.

For further information go to www.macclesfieldcameraclub.org.uk .